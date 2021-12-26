CNN Analyst: 'Let's Go Brandon' Is 'Fundamentally About Insurrection'

CNN political analyst Ron Brownstein noted over the weekend that the popular "Let's Go Brandon" slur against President Joe Biden is "fundamentally about insurrection."
Brownstein made the observation after a father shouted "Let's Go Brandon" at Biden on a Christmas-themed telephone call.

The phrase has been widely used as a substitute for "F--k Joe Biden."

"It's ungracious, it's juvenile, it's reprehensible by the father [who spoke to Biden]," Brownstein explained on Friday. "But I don't think it's fundamentally about incivility; I think it is fundamentally about insurrection."

"The whole 'Let's Go Brandon' kind of motif is a reflection of the view of two-thirds of the Republican base driven by Trump's false claims and the Big Lie that Biden is an illegitimate president," he added.

Brownstein said that the phrase also reflected two polls that found many Republicans believe that force will be needed to "save" the country.

"This is a manifestation of not just incivility, but of the fundamental view of the illegitimacy and the ominous shores that we're kind of sailing toward very quickly in 2022 and especially 2024," he concluded.

