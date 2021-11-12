Jen Psaki Squashes Reporter's Concern-Trolling Over 'Let's Go Brandon'

Peter Alexander has never WOWED me, but I also never took him for someone gunning for the Peter Doocy Award for most asinine question asked by a member of the White House press corp. Yet, here we are.

Alexander asked Jen Psaki, "Across this country we've seen this new phenomenon lately, chanted at sporting events, and on signs, the phrase is 'Let's go, Brandon.' It's sort of code for a profane slogan attacking President Biden. What does the president make of that?"

"I don't think he spends much time focused on it or thinking about it," Psaki answered, with a look on her face that said, "Is this a real question a grown man who's an experienced alleged journalist is asking me in the White House?"

Example no. 3,962 of why she is press secretary and I am not: I would have said that out loud to him as my official response.

His follow-up (not in the above video) was equally inane, implying Biden wasn't living up to his oft-stated campaign and inauguration day goal of bringing civility back to Washington, D.C., and to American society in general.

Psaki responded, "Well, it takes two to move towards a more civil engagement and discourse in this country, and the president's gonna continue to operate, as you said, from the promise he made early on, which is that he wants to govern for all Americans and he's going to deliver for all Americans, as is evidenced by the infrastructure bill that he's going to sign on Monday." She wasn't about to let it rest there.

"That's going to help expand broadband to everyone, no matter your political party, no matter whether you voted for him or not. That's going to replace lead pipes, make sure kids have clean drinking water, whether you're a Democrat or Republican or not political at all. That's how he's going to govern, and certainly we hope we'll have partners to help move towards more civil discourse in the future," she concluded, bringing it back around to Alexander's concern trolling over civility.

Republicans can be the racist, misogynistic, Hitler-loving, rebel flag-toting knuckle-dragging asswipes they are, as loudly as they like, but Biden's going to still make sure they have clean drinking water and internet. If that isn't enough to encourage them to treat him civilly, and if they still insist on chanting their thoroughly unclever toddler playground chant (which triggers zero liberals, by the way,) it it speaks only to who they are. It will never change who Pres. Biden is.