Comrade Peter Navarro Channels Putin: 'Ukraine Not Really A Country'

Once a crackpot always a crackpot, it appears. Newsmax TV doesn't care, though. They'll take the crackiest crackpots of all.
By John AmatoDecember 10, 2021

Trump scoundrel Peter Navarro acted like Putin's errand boy on Eric Bolling's Newsmax show, claiming "Ukraine is not really a country" in order to diminish its standing and prop up Putin's threat.

Navarro started his rant by glorifying traitor Trump and then began to spread his Russian kompromat on Newsmax, which was already being ridiculed for their "Vlad the Great" magazine issue.

Navarro decide to give their viewers a little history for Dummies on the Soviet Union.

"When it broke up contained all of Ukraine," he said.

No sh*t?

Actually via the Britannica, it broke up into 15 independent countries:

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Potayto, potahto!

"Ukraine is not really a country because if you look at it, the western part of it, like it's literally split in half, those are all Russian speakers and then; excuse me. the eastern part is all Russian speakers," he continued, as if he had a clue.

Sure, east, west who cares, right?

Does that mean those other 14 countries aren't really countries either?

Navarro continued, "It's a country at war with itself."

I thought he was a social scientist?

This scumbag has been subpoenaed by the House COVID panel.

There's almost no one from the Trump universe that turns my stomach more than this a**hole.

Once a lying piece of crap, always a lying piece of crap.

Once a crackpot always a crackpot.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue