Comrade Peter Navarro Channels Putin: 'Ukraine Not Really A Country'

Trump scoundrel Peter Navarro acted like Putin's errand boy on Eric Bolling's Newsmax show, claiming "Ukraine is not really a country" in order to diminish its standing and prop up Putin's threat.

Navarro started his rant by glorifying traitor Trump and then began to spread his Russian kompromat on Newsmax, which was already being ridiculed for their "Vlad the Great" magazine issue.

Navarro decide to give their viewers a little history for Dummies on the Soviet Union.

"When it broke up contained all of Ukraine," he said.

No sh*t?

Actually via the Britannica, it broke up into 15 independent countries:

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Potayto, potahto!

"Ukraine is not really a country because if you look at it, the western part of it, like it's literally split in half, those are all Russian speakers and then; excuse me. the eastern part is all Russian speakers," he continued, as if he had a clue.

Sure, east, west who cares, right?

Does that mean those other 14 countries aren't really countries either?

Navarro continued, "It's a country at war with itself."

I thought he was a social scientist?

This scumbag has been subpoenaed by the House COVID panel.

There's almost no one from the Trump universe that turns my stomach more than this a**hole.

Once a lying piece of crap, always a lying piece of crap.

Once a crackpot always a crackpot.