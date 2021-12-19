Bret Baier Complains About Fox News Hosts Who Texted Trump On Jan. 6

Fox News anchor Bret Baier complained on Sunday after three of his colleagues were caught sending text messages to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6.
By DavidDecember 19, 2021

Fox News anchor Bret Baier complained on Sunday after three of his colleagues were caught sending text messages to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6.

During an interview with Fox News host Howard Kurtz, Baier reflected on the news that hosts Laura Ingraham, Brian Kilmeade and Sean Hannity had begged Meadows to have President Donald Trump call off the Capitol rioters.

Critics of Fox News have pointed out that the same hosts downplayed the Capitol attack on the air.

"Wouldn't the public want these hosts who have interviewed Trump many times, who are mostly sympathetic to Donald Trump, to do whatever they could to get him to halt the violence?" Kurtz asked Baier.

"Yes," Baier agreed. "There was a lot of stir-up that day [last week] that we hadn't been covering [the text messages] but we did on-air."

"The big thing was what critics said was the hypocrisy of what [the hosts] were saying privately on texts and what they were saying publicly on their shows," he continued. "I called all three of them directly and said, what do you say about this? And they said we stand by everything we've said publicly and privately and we reported that."

Baier added: "Sometimes we have to report on things that are in the news that are us and it really stinks. Because I'm trying to never be the news and trying to report and cover things fairly. Sometimes it has to be us."

"It can be uncomfortable being the story," Kurtz remarked.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue