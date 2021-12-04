Plumber Finds 'Bags & Bags' Of Money In Wall Of Joel Osteen's Church

In 2014, $600,000 in cash and checks went missing. In 2021, they suddenly reappeared behind a loose toilet.
By Karoli KunsDecember 4, 2021

Back in 2014, someone made off with $200,000 in cash and $400,000 in checks from prosperity gospel preacher Joel Osteen's church. It was there, and then it was gone.

Until now.

According to KPRC 2 News, a man called into a local radio show with a wild story. He said he was fixing a loose toilet at the Lakewood Church location when about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the caller told listeners. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like ‘Oh wow!’”

He went on to say there were at least 3,000 envelopes stuffed with cash and checks, which he turned in.

Now, as then, the actual BFD about all of this is that Osteen raked in that kind of money from one Sunday and had it sitting in a safe until the Brink's truck came the following day. That's the part that should blow minds, right?

Police confirmed that there is evidence that these are the cash and checks related to that theft. Sadly, the plumber doesn't get any part of the $25,000 cash reward offered, because he found the money but not the person who stole it. Or apparently, evidence leading to an arrest.

So why steal $600,000 and leave it behind a toilet in the same church where it was stolen. Something smells funny about the whole thing.

[h/t RawStory]

Discussion

