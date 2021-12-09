Manly Men Discuss Whether Covid 'Feminized' Boris Johnson

Two of the foppiest fops I know discuss whether having covid turned UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson into a girl! Via Media Matters:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): So somebody who knows him told me, and I'd be interested in getting your take on this, that getting COVID emasculated him, it changed him, it feminized him, it weakened him as a man. Do you think that's --

NIGEL FARAGE (GUEST): Well I think he was very seriously ill.

CARLSON: Oh, for sure he was.

FARAGE: One of the things we have learned from COVID is people who are 50, 60, 70, 80 pounds overweight tend to have fared very badly.

CARLSON: Sure.

FARAGE: Now we don't talk about it much,

CARLSON: But the virus itself, this is true, does tend to take away the life force in some people I notice. I mean it does feminize people. No one ever says that but it's true.