Paul Gosar Latest Republican To Want 'Credit' For Biden Funds

Wait, what? A hypocritical Republican? You don't say.
By Frances LangumDecember 14, 2021

And the latest Republican to flip his story about infrastructure spending is the odious Paul Gosar.

During the debate over the American Rescue Plan, Paul Gosar called it a "Trojan horse for socialism."

His press release from THIS WEEK tells a different story!

Representative Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S. (AZ-04) issued the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s decision to award $32,000 to the City of Kingman for the Kingman Airport through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

“I am pleased to announce that the City of Kingman will receive this critical funding for economic relief related to operational costs for cleaning and sanitizing the Kingman Airport to combat the spread of COVID-19. This funding is essential to maintaining safe and reliable air service to the community,” said Rep. Gosar.

So which is it, Paul? Trojan horse for socialism or "essential to maintaining air service"?

Never forget that these bozos voted against money to help their own constituents while voting for tax cuts for billionaires.

h/t Steve Benen at Maddowblog.

