Georgia Election Workers Sue Rudy Giuliani For Extreme Harassment

And a happy holiday to you too...
Georgia Election Workers Sue Rudy Giuliani For Extreme Harassment
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoDecember 26, 2021

Reuters is reporting that two Georgia election works that were the target of right-wing lies and outrage over faux election fraud have sued Rudy Giuliani and OAN.

"According to the complaint, Giuliani then "amplified the video by posting about it on social media," while "OAN, its hosts, and its staff" took Giuliani's assertions and "published them to millions of its viewers and readers."

There must be severe consequences for members of the Trump campaign and their minions for pushing easily debunked conspiracy theories after Trump (now the first sitting president to betray his office) lost the election.

Those purposeful lies eventually led to the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 that soiled the nation.

OANN helped fuel every vicious lie and their conspiracy theories that fueled wingnut outrage, still in existence today.

If we can't lock them up, then may they all get burned at the stake and go bankrupt.

The damage they have done to this country hasn't even been totally up yet.
Their debts are still climbing.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue