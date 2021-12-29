Brent Terhune Comedy: 'Storming Burger King'

Yesterday, we brought you the madness of the a bunch of anti-mask, anti-vaxxers who staged a protest at a Burger King in New York City, refusing to leave the premises until the police came, and generally being a pain in the ass to the staff and other patrons. Well, that proved to be rich fodder for the internet, including comic Brent Terhune.

Source: UPROXX

In one of the weirdest (and greasiest) political protests yet, a group of maskless anti-vaxxers stormed a Burger King in New York City and refused to leave until they were served. The incident went down on Monday evening and resulted in all five of the anti-vaxxers getting arrested without getting a juicy Whopper thanks to the employees not giving into their demands, and instead, calling the cops.

Naturally, social media had a field day with this latest right-wing meltdown because, seriously, who storms a Burger King. There were also plenty of jokes about how these guys will willingly eat fast food, but won’t get the vaccine because they don’t know what’s in it. And to top things off, one of the protesters has apparently been connected to the January 6 Capitol riot thanks to this latest stunt. As to the point of all of this, who the heck knows? But the reactions are pretty darn funny.