TRAGEDY: 580 Homes Destroyed So Far In Colorado Wildfire

The Marshall fire is the most destructive wildfire in the state's history.
By Susie MadrakDecember 31, 2021

Via KDVR, an update on Colorado's tragic and most destructive wildfire to date:

SUPERIOR, Colo. (KDVR) — In a matter of hours, the Marshall Fire burning south of Boulder destroyed more homes than any wildfire in Colorado state history.

High winds pushed the flames east, engulfing entire subdivisions and forcing tens of thousands of Coloradans to leave their homes.

According to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, more than 580 homes were burned as of Thursday evening. That count doesn’t include the homes that have burned in Louisville and other parts of Boulder County. It also doesn’t account for the businesses that have been impacted by the fire.

