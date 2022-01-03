Arkansas Governor Thanks Biden For Not Politicizing COVID

The Republican governor from Arkansas praised President Biden for keeping the focus on the pandemic and nothing else.
By John AmatoJanuary 3, 2022

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson from Arkansas told Jake Tapper of CNN that he was grateful for President Biden's comments, that helped depoliticize the nation's response to Covid.

Last Monday, President Biden held a conference call with governors across the nation to discuss the pandemic and what to do next, and how the federal government would support the states.

Gov. Hutchinson was there and was very appreciative of how Biden handled himself.

"Thank you for your comments designed to depoliticize our Covid response. I think that was helpful.”

This caused outrage amongst Republicans, but he just blew their complaints off.

Host Jake Tapper said the two disagree on many issues including vaccine mandates and asked about how his complimentary comments were perceived.

Hutchinson said he was a little surprised by the coverage those comments received.

"Because to me, that is the civil approach to politics, and as I introduce him, I’m always thinking of, ‘Well, what do we have in common? What are we in agreement on?’” Hutchinson said.

Asa was appreciative that Biden mentioned Trump in a positive light over Operation Warp Speed.

"I'm grateful for him depoliticizing that, and it does make a difference," Hutchinson said.

All Traitor Trump did was politicize COVID. Remember when Blue States were "on their own" and "shouldn't count"?

Biden has reversed the failed leadership of Trump in 2020, but now he's also fighting against crisis actors wanting to appear on Fox News for their 15 minutes.

The entire right-wing media complex is furthering the anti-vax contingency in this country.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue