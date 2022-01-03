Arkansas Governor Thanks Biden For Not Politicizing COVID

Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson from Arkansas told Jake Tapper of CNN that he was grateful for President Biden's comments, that helped depoliticize the nation's response to Covid.

Last Monday, President Biden held a conference call with governors across the nation to discuss the pandemic and what to do next, and how the federal government would support the states.

Gov. Hutchinson was there and was very appreciative of how Biden handled himself.

"Thank you for your comments designed to depoliticize our Covid response. I think that was helpful.”

This caused outrage amongst Republicans, but he just blew their complaints off.

Host Jake Tapper said the two disagree on many issues including vaccine mandates and asked about how his complimentary comments were perceived.

Hutchinson said he was a little surprised by the coverage those comments received.

"Because to me, that is the civil approach to politics, and as I introduce him, I’m always thinking of, ‘Well, what do we have in common? What are we in agreement on?’” Hutchinson said.

Asa was appreciative that Biden mentioned Trump in a positive light over Operation Warp Speed.

"I'm grateful for him depoliticizing that, and it does make a difference," Hutchinson said.

All Traitor Trump did was politicize COVID. Remember when Blue States were "on their own" and "shouldn't count"?

Biden has reversed the failed leadership of Trump in 2020, but now he's also fighting against crisis actors wanting to appear on Fox News for their 15 minutes.

The entire right-wing media complex is furthering the anti-vax contingency in this country.