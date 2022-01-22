Brooklyn Woman Arrested After Screaming Antisemitic Slurs At 3 Small Children

NYPD News Twitter account posted a truly horrific video of a woman screaming antisemitic insults at a group of children and *spitting* on an 8 year old boy. Video of the incident is alarming, be warned:

🚨WANTED for AGGRAVATED HARASSMENT: Do you know her? On 1/14/22 at approx. 12:35, in front of 4017 Avenue P in Brooklyn, the suspect approached an 8-year-old and two other children, made anti-Jewish statements, then spat on the them. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/MNG6kgcsBD — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 19, 2022

The incident occurred on January 14th at approximately 12:35 pm in front of 4017 Avenue P in Brooklyn. Following the release of the video on social media, she was identified as 21-year old Christina Darling. She has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Harassment/Hate Crime, 3 counts of Acting in Manner Injurious to Child and Menacing/Hate Crime.

She is reportedly a student at St. Francis College studying English and Psychology. After her arrest, a Jewish student at St. Francis College started an online petition calling for the school to expel Darling. The petition says: “St. Francis College has a strong policy against all forms of bullying, racism, antisemitism, and acts of violence rooted in hatred and bigotry. I urge President Miguel Martinez-Saenz to stand by his promises and denounce this horrifying act of racism, bigotry, and harassment against the Jewish people.”

The President of the school put out this non-statement statement that made no comment on Darling's status at the College:

St. Francis College cherishes the richness of our diversity and denounces all hateful violence, bigoted rhetoric, and indifference to injustice. pic.twitter.com/h5jDAxx52A — Miguel Martinez-Saenz (@sfcprezmiguel) January 20, 2022

Twitter immediately responded:

With all due respect - I attended RC schools in Bklyn for 12 years - this statement is NOT strong enough. You must CONDEMN the anti-semitic words and actions of one of your students and announce specific actions you are taking with your community to address — FLY on Mike Pence Head (@LodeStar_Awake) January 21, 2022

Am I missing something? I don’t see where you mention that the student will be expelled. — Crate 🌐🦅🇺🇸 (@probsnotspam) January 21, 2022

How about expelling the person responsible? It's not hard. — Florida Blade (@SufcBlade1889) January 21, 2022

What are you teaching at this Catholic college? Your student, Christina Maria Darling, a senior, committed one of the most heinous hate crimes I have ever heard of. She attacked and spat on Jewish children telling them she wishes Hitler had killed them. Why isn’t she expelled? — Isaac Luria (@dana_behar) January 22, 2022

My guess is they will do nothing and just let her graduate in May. She is a senior and my bet is they hope this just gets swept under the rug. We have to make sure that does not happen.