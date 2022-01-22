Brooklyn Woman Arrested After Screaming Antisemitic Slurs At 3 Small Children

NYPD News Twitter account posted a truly horrific video of a woman screaming antisemitic insults at a group of children and *spitting* on an 8 year old boy. Video of the incident is alarming, be warned:
The incident occurred on January 14th at approximately 12:35 pm in front of 4017 Avenue P in Brooklyn. Following the release of the video on social media, she was identified as 21-year old Christina Darling. She has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Harassment/Hate Crime, 3 counts of Acting in Manner Injurious to Child and Menacing/Hate Crime.
She is reportedly a student at St. Francis College studying English and Psychology. After her arrest, a Jewish student at St. Francis College started an online petition calling for the school to expel Darling. The petition says: “St. Francis College has a strong policy against all forms of bullying, racism, antisemitism, and acts of violence rooted in hatred and bigotry. I urge President Miguel Martinez-Saenz to stand by his promises and denounce this horrifying act of racism, bigotry, and harassment against the Jewish people.”
The President of the school put out this non-statement statement that made no comment on Darling's status at the College:
Twitter immediately responded:
My guess is they will do nothing and just let her graduate in May. She is a senior and my bet is they hope this just gets swept under the rug. We have to make sure that does not happen.