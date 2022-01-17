Crockett And Lake Are Poster Children For GOP Harassment And Extremism

Among the people spotted at Donald Trump's rally in Arizona last night was one particularly bad individual:

A group of anti-maskers at last night’s Trump rally laughed when one of them said he loves harassing cancer patients. #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/4ZlMKQqlLn — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 16, 2022

The one who said that wasn't just trying to offend the libs. He's describing a real incident in his past. As CNN reported in November, "Ethan Schmidt-Crockett, the founder of the AntiMaskersClub, ... harassed a store specializing in wigs for cancer patients this summer because it required customers to wear masks." He videotaped it, too:

Anti-masker in Arizona refuses to leave a wig store and records himself trespassing pic.twitter.com/Jrz6Nbmk56 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) June 7, 2021

And when he's not doing that, he's burning rainbow flags.

Anti-LGTBQ Trump supporter Ethan Schmidt burned a rainbow flag and is raising money off it through @CashApp.



Yes, Ethan’s shirt says, “masks are gay.”



We wish Cash App would stop funding Ethan’s hate. #SendCashNotHate #CashAppFriday #cashapptrivia pic.twitter.com/HIunSo0aAH — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) August 27, 2021

And harassing people who are getting vaccinated against COVID.

Kari Lake supporter Ethan Schmidt harassing a man at CVS getting the covid vaccine.



Kari Lake is running for Arizona Governor and appeared in one of Ethan’s videos. Lake refuses to denounce Ethan Schmidt. pic.twitter.com/NLwPZAOvva — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 22, 2021

As noted in the previous tweet, Schmidt-Crockett has expressed support for Kari Lake, a former TV journalist who's running for governor of Arizona as a Republican. She's been endorsed by Donald Trump. She spoke at his rally last night.

Trump-endorsed AZ gov. candidate @KariLake spews dangerous rhetoric listing off who she wants to lock up:



"I want to lock somebody down, and it's that liar Dr.Fauci" and "anybody who was involved in that corrupt shady, shoddy election of 2020. Lock them up." pic.twitter.com/GkxsRys6Ef — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 16, 2022

Schmidt-Crockett appeared in a video with Lake:

Kari Lake posed for an “Antimaskers Club” video with bigot Ethan Schmidt who burns rainbow flags.



This is who Trump endorsed. pic.twitter.com/mnTFqdjaAZ — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) September 28, 2021

She hasn't rejected his support. This didn't bother her:

Kari Lake supporter Ethan Schmidt: “I just love harassing people, especially cancer patients because they’re weak and vulnerable and easy targets.”



Kari Lake is running for Arizona Governor and appeared in one of Ethan’s videos. Lake refuses to denounce Ethan Schmidt. pic.twitter.com/tXQKjLQtt8 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 2, 2022

Lake is leading by double digits in early Republican primary polling. She's trailing by only 4 among likely voters in a head-to-head matchup against the likely Democratic candidate, Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs, whom Lake has vowed to imprison for her role in certifying accurate 2020 election results.

Ethan Schmidt-Crockett isn't a politician or a candidate -- but if a left-leaning non-politician had done even one thing that was as offensive to right-wingers as what Crockett-Schmidt has done is to everyone else, that person would be a household name on the right. There would have been hundreds of Fox News segments about this person. But hardly anyone on our side knows who Schmidt-Crockett is.

And Kari Lake is a politician. She really could be Arizona's next governor. And yet most Americans have never heard of her. It's not clear that she'll become more widely known nationwide even if she wins the nomination.

Why does our side make so little effort to point out what Republicans are really like?

Republished with permission from No More Mister Nice Blog.