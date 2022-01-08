Fox & Friends’ ‘Unabashedly Patriotic’ Americans Seem All White

It was a show opening sure to appeal to Tucker Carlson fans and even Mr. White Power, himself. As a recording of the national anthem played, we saw photos of white Americans wearing flag apparel, carrying flags, saluting the flag and hugging a service member (never mind that Fox goes out of its way to attack the military and a disabled combat veteran). Although not every face was visible, there was not a person of color to be seen in the lot.

Cohost Will Cain got the gushing going. “Congratulations, you have outdone yourselves!” he said to viewers after the montage ended. “That’s one of the most beautiful set of pictures that I have seen in my time here on Fox & Friends,” he added. “My friends, my viewers, you have outdone yourselves.”

Cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy sent a more explicit white-nationalism message.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: I’ll say that these pictures really do bring me a lot of hope because sometimes we look at people kneeling before the flag. people hating on America. and then you see these pictures of families gathered around the table or, as the Hegseths often do in their front lawn, in front of a giant flagpost in front of their house, pole in front of their house, and you’re reminded that there are plenty of Americans out there who love America, want to show it, and are unabashedly patriotic. Just like this show.

Texan Cain followed up with an anecdote about going to a flag store for an American flag and some Texas flags. The shirtless store owner said he was not feeling well and began “scrounging under his desk for a mask,” Cain said. The three laughed heartily at Cain's punchline: “He had a mask on, but no shirt!”

I guarantee you Cain was not wearing a mask.