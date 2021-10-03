Politics
Fox Attacks Sen. Duckworth, A Disabled Vet, For Using Vet Benefits

Fox News faced backlash over the weekend due to a report about Sen. Tammy Duckworth's taxes.
In a column on Sunday, Fox News writer Dom Calicchio reported that Duckworth had not paid property tax on her Illinois home since 2015.

The headline for the column omitted the fact that Duckworth legally qualifies for the tax break because she is a disabled veteran who lost both of her legs when an Army helicopter was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade in 2004.

The news about Duckworth's taxes was first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Utterly trash headline, even by Fox News standards," Marine-turned-journalist J.D. Simkins noted on Sunday.

Other journalists and veterans joined the criticism of Fox News.

"Fox News deliberately leaving out some very important context in their tweet headline. An absolutely shameless attack on a veteran who sacrificed both legs and part of an arm in combat," former soldier Brandon Friedman commented.

Read some of the responses below.

