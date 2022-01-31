Fox News Ignores Lindsey Graham

Fox News cancels any Republican that refutes their race-baiting narratives on their airwaves.
By John AmatoJanuary 31, 2022

All Monday morning, Fox News hosts have been promoting a single slanted ABC News poll and playing some Susan Collins to bash Joe Biden for keeping his campaign promise to nominate an African-American female justice to the Supreme Court.

Ben Carson joined Fox and Friends First to denigrate Biden's decision.

"If it is an African-American woman, because people will from now on believe that they were not the most qualified candidate and they may well have been, but now they going to be tainted and it's unfair," Carson complained without any basis.

Early morning host Todd Pirro went ballistic.

Pirro claimed that it is unfair for a justice who has gone through a long and storied career to have Biden's pick hanging over her head.

Pirro ended the interview by saying this: "But this is what happens when you play race-based politics, which is what the Biden administration does."

Only Republicans listening to this crap would believe that.

Newt Gingrich told Laura Ingraham on Fox News that Biden gets to nominate any one he chooses, but he doesn’t get to approve the choice. That's obvious. But Fox News never mentions his remarks during the day.

Harris Faulkner made sure to play Susan Collins' Sunday morning appearance on ABC because she criticized Biden's choice of a nominee.

harris_biden_nominee

Missing from all their coverage was their bestie, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who gave his total support for putting a black female justice on the Supreme Court.

Graham said, "Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America. You know, we make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more like America."

Fox News are turning Biden's upcoming Supreme nomination into a race-based attack because it fits with their ugly programming and hosts.

Since Republicans can't stop the upcoming nomination what better thing from these cretins to to do than go all CRT all over who ever is nominated.

Reverse white discrimination rules their white nationalist airwaves.

It's disgusting.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue