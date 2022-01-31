Fox News Ignores Lindsey Graham

All Monday morning, Fox News hosts have been promoting a single slanted ABC News poll and playing some Susan Collins to bash Joe Biden for keeping his campaign promise to nominate an African-American female justice to the Supreme Court.

Ben Carson joined Fox and Friends First to denigrate Biden's decision.

"If it is an African-American woman, because people will from now on believe that they were not the most qualified candidate and they may well have been, but now they going to be tainted and it's unfair," Carson complained without any basis.

Early morning host Todd Pirro went ballistic.

Pirro claimed that it is unfair for a justice who has gone through a long and storied career to have Biden's pick hanging over her head.

Pirro ended the interview by saying this: "But this is what happens when you play race-based politics, which is what the Biden administration does."

Only Republicans listening to this crap would believe that.

Newt Gingrich told Laura Ingraham on Fox News that Biden gets to nominate any one he chooses, but he doesn’t get to approve the choice. That's obvious. But Fox News never mentions his remarks during the day.

Harris Faulkner made sure to play Susan Collins' Sunday morning appearance on ABC because she criticized Biden's choice of a nominee.

Missing from all their coverage was their bestie, Sen. Lindsey Graham, who gave his total support for putting a black female justice on the Supreme Court.

Graham said, "Put me in the camp of making sure the court and other institutions look like America. You know, we make a real effort as Republicans to recruit women and people of color to make the party look more like America."

Fox News are turning Biden's upcoming Supreme nomination into a race-based attack because it fits with their ugly programming and hosts.

Since Republicans can't stop the upcoming nomination what better thing from these cretins to to do than go all CRT all over who ever is nominated.

Reverse white discrimination rules their white nationalist airwaves.

It's disgusting.