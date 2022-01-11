Fox News Misquotes CDC Director To Create A New Lie

Last week on Good Morning America, Cecilia Vega asked CDC Director Michele Walensky about a new study published by the CDC, on the Covid death rates of fully vaccinated people.

Vega opened by saying that vaccines are working so well to prevent severe illness, is it time to start rethinking how we're living with this virus.

Walensky replied, "The overwhelming number of deaths, over 75 percent, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities. So really, these are people who were unwell, to begin with. And yes, really encouraging news in the context of omicron. This means not only just to get your primary series but to get your booster series, and yes, we’re really encouraged by these results."

How does this relate to 2020 statistics? It doesn't at all.

Walensky's initial response was edited by ABC, but if you aren't on an anti-vax mission to keep people from protecting themselves and others, it was easy to see what the CDC director was talking about.

The chyron for the segment clearly says: New study finds severe illness rare among vaccinated people.

But in right-wing MAGA world that was fodder to lie to their followers and attack the CDC for over-reporting the COVID death tolls to insulate Trump from his immoral behavior when the pandemic hit.

Like the idiot son of the former president.

75% of “Covid Deaths” were in people with at least 4 comorbidities according to the CDC.



That’s it. That’s the tweet. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 10, 2022

The CDC director just said over 75% of “covid deaths” occurred in people with at least four comorbidities. Since Biden can’t shut down covid, suddenly all this data is getting shared publicly. pic.twitter.com/NKvproy3lx — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2022

Some Republicans who are trying to keep their credibility somewhat saw the error and corrected it.

“Walensky wasn’t talking about all COVID deaths. She was talking about COVID deaths among the vaccinated.”



Out of 1.2 million vaccinated people tracked in the study, 36 ended up getting sick with COVID and dying – a 0.003% fatality rate. And 75% of those 36 had 4 co-morbidities. https://t.co/4FxnNTU5jh — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 10, 2022

Tommy Christopher grabbed the entire comments from Walensky:

You know, really important study, if I may just summarize it, a study of 1.2 million people who were vaccinated between December [2020] and October [2021] and demonstrated that severe disease occurred in about zero point zero one five percent of the people who are — received their primary series and death in point zero zero three percent of those people.

Here is the entire discussion that ABC uploaded to Youtube.

Fox News's evening programs were all privy to this information, but chose to ignore it to appease their anti-vax viewers.

(I created a montage in the primary video.)

Tucker Carlson said, "Now over a year later and Trump safely out of office, the CDC is publicly acknowledging they lied."

Laura Ingraham was giddy!

"Question of who is really dying from Covid?"

"Again, the Ingraham Angle was talking about this two years ago," Ingraham said.

As the Ingraham program played video from Walensky, her Fox News team hide the GMA chyron from their viewers to continue with the lie.

Vaccines weren't available at all until a little over a year ago, Laura. How do you account for all those deaths?

Fox hires lying scum, and pays them to lie. The end.