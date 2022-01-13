Fox Uses 11-Year-Old Fukushima Pix For 'Empty Shelves Biden'

Just another one of those little oopsy daisies that Fox seems to make on a regular basis!
Credit: Fox
By Susie MadrakJanuary 13, 2022

Well, looky here! Fox state media has a story about Joe "Empty Shelves" Biden.

During the opening segment of yesterday's Fox News Primetime, they showed a picture of empty shelve at a grocery store to show inflation. That's because the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 7% inflation since December, which is a 39-year high.

Guess what picture they ran with the piece?

Yep. An 11-year-old picture of panic buying after the Fukushima nuclear reactor meltdown.

They just can't help themselves. It's not enough to have actual bad news for Biden, they have to include fake photos to get their point across.

Fox News has used old photos of empty shelves before. Laura Ingraham just did it in October.

In her semi-apology, she said, “I hope that clears some things up for the fact-checkers who were very concerned with the eight seconds from our October 19th show."

See, Laura, actual journalism organizations have rules about deliberately misleading people. But you wouldn't know, because you work for a right-wing propaganda outfit.

