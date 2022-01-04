Jesse Watters Admits Fox News' Agenda Is To Diss Biden For Ratings

On Monday Fox's 'The Five' co-host Jesse Watters went on a lengthy rant, hoping for a progressive to "challenge" Biden.

Then he came right out and admitted that causing chaos and anger is good for Fox News ratings.

Sharing what his fever dream is for the Democratic Party, Watters claimed their wanting to help the American people is "an effort to control your whole life."

If a political party is not helping the rich to get richer, then you are the enemy in Fox News land.

“But do I feel sorry for Joe Biden?” Watters asked.

Not one person in this country except for his mom has ever asked about his moronic feelings about President Biden, whether it's in jest or not.

Watters continued, "No. I work at Fox. I wanna see disarray on the left. It’s good for America. It’s good for our ratings.”



The rest of the panel all broke out in laughter because hearing a little actual truth live on air is off-putting, like a child being caught by their parents for stealing cookies.

After hoping for a rich liberal to challenge Biden, Jeanine Pirro asked which lefty would Jesse like to see challenge President Biden.

"AOC comes to mind," Watters said.

It appears maybe there are Republicans that want to date Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after all.

Fox News ditched any pretense that they are a news organization a long time ago, but now they emulate the extreme behavior of Newsmax and OAN. Again, for ratings.

If there is any force in this country helping to lengthen the pandemic for political gain, clearly it's the right-wing liars at Fox.

Jesse Watters (R-PunchyFace) misspelled "weaponized disinformation." — D. Lowther (@dlowther715) January 4, 2022