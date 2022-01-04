Jesse Watters Admits Fox News' Agenda Is To Diss Biden For Ratings

What's good for their ratings is Fox News' only concern, even during the pandemic that they are helping to extend.
By John AmatoJanuary 4, 2022

On Monday Fox's 'The Five' co-host Jesse Watters went on a lengthy rant, hoping for a progressive to "challenge" Biden.

Then he came right out and admitted that causing chaos and anger is good for Fox News ratings.

Sharing what his fever dream is for the Democratic Party, Watters claimed their wanting to help the American people is "an effort to control your whole life."

If a political party is not helping the rich to get richer, then you are the enemy in Fox News land.

“But do I feel sorry for Joe Biden?” Watters asked.

Not one person in this country except for his mom has ever asked about his moronic feelings about President Biden, whether it's in jest or not.

Watters continued, "No. I work at Fox. I wanna see disarray on the left. It’s good for America. It’s good for our ratings.”

The rest of the panel all broke out in laughter because hearing a little actual truth live on air is off-putting, like a child being caught by their parents for stealing cookies.

After hoping for a rich liberal to challenge Biden, Jeanine Pirro asked which lefty would Jesse like to see challenge President Biden.

"AOC comes to mind," Watters said.

It appears maybe there are Republicans that want to date Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after all.

Fox News ditched any pretense that they are a news organization a long time ago, but now they emulate the extreme behavior of Newsmax and OAN. Again, for ratings.

If there is any force in this country helping to lengthen the pandemic for political gain, clearly it's the right-wing liars at Fox.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue