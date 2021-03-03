'Quiet Part Out Loud': RNC Lawyer Admits GOP Cheats To Win

This is what they call in the legal world an "oopsie."
The Supreme Court is considering upholding voter suppression laws in Arizona in two cases: Brnovich v. DNC and Arizona Republican Party v. DNC.
Who should show up at SCOTUS during the oral arguments but an attorney representing the Republican National Committee? Even Amy Comey Barrett wondered why he was there.
“What’s the interest of the Arizona RNC here in keeping, say, the out-of-precinct ballot disqualification rules on the books?”, asked the Trump-appointed justice.
“Because it puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats,” the lawyer, Michael Carvin, replied. “Politics is a zero-sum game.”