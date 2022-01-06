Lindsey Goes Crazy, Invokes Taliban Over Biden's Speech

Sen. Lindsey Graham disliked President Biden's historic speech today, calling it "brazen politicization." Really.

And then in an "only Lindsey Graham could" bizarre fashion, he invoked the Taliban to try and smear Biden.

What brazen politicization of January 6 by President Biden.



I wonder if the Taliban who now rule Afghanistan with al-Qaeda elements present, contrary to President Biden’s beliefs, are allowing this speech to be carried? — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 6, 2022

WTF does that even mean?

President Biden carefully described what happened on that fateful day a year ago, so how can he "brazenly politicize" that day when Trump and his supporters tried to overthrow the US government?

Does Graham support the US Constitution?

Mentioning the Taliban in the same breath is just mental.

Graham soiled his reputation (after being mentored by the late John McCain) when he became a subservient tool for the twice-impeached and seditious former president.

But that seemed to have ended for him on January 6, 2021.

A year ago Graham said he was done with Trump after he saw with his own eyes how far down the rabbit hole of insurrection Trump took the Republican party.

Graham said, "Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God, I hate it. From my point of view, he’s been a consequential president, but today, first thing you’ll see. All I can say is a count me out. Enough is enough!"

With the help of Fox News, Newsmax and every extreme right wing media outlet, they've helped prop up the BIG LIE that Traitor Trump and his minions created which has apparently sucked Lindsey Graham back onto the crazy train.

This tweet shows the moral failings of Sen. Graham, unlike his Republican colleagues like Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, who stood up to a narcissistic megalomaniac and its Jim Jones type brain-washed followers.

The nerve of President Biden injecting crass politics into the sacred memory of the mob violence fomented by the former President to overturn his election defeat. https://t.co/4pLU8snQ0f — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 6, 2022

Here's some actual footage from the insurrection. The only people brazenly politicizing an attack on our US democracy are Republicans trying to downplay it.