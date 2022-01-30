Maine Doctor Satirizes COVID Deniers With Blizzard 2022 'Hoax' Tweets

Dr. Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, blasted armchair COVID "experts" with a witty bit of satire on Twitter.
Maine Doctor Satirizes COVID Deniers With Blizzard 2022 'Hoax' Tweets
Credit: Wikimedia
By Ed ScarceJanuary 30, 2022

Calling this week's blizzard in the northeast a "hoax" was an inspired bit of satire from the director of Maine's Center for Disease Control.

Source: Boston.com

We may be going out on a limb here, but we’re betting that Dr. Nirav D. Shah has grown a little weary of armchair “experts” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’s also clearly a fan of satire.

Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention, posted an inspired series of tweets during Saturday’s nor’easter that would seem to indicate he’s had it up to here with experts who do their own research and always have a conspiracy theory on hand.

“The hype around #blizzard2022 is being driven by the weather-industrial complex,” Shah declared.

“These so-called meteorologists have no clue what they’re talking about,” Shah tweeted. “I also find it deeply suspicious that their ‘models’ change all the time. I thought this was ‘science,’ which does not change (see, e.g., gravity).

“Who pressured them to change the models? My hunch: follow the $$$ and we’ll find out,” he tweeted.

The entire 17-tweet thread is a thing of beauty. Here's a sampling.

