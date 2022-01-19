Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Rolling Stones perform Sympathy for the Devil. Our Failed Political Press ™ continues to gleefully kneecap the Left for daring to support the Biden Agenda, and as always Upchuck Todd is cheerleading. Yeah, to answer the ’Stones, we know the nature of the media's game.

Jabberwocking says we need to figure out hot to make voters angry... at Republicans.

Zandar Versus the Stupid points out that our failed media wants us to blame President Biden for all the problems Hair Füror caused.

No More Mister Nice Blog tells us that we're competitive, you know, if we didn't have our saboteurs in the Senate.

Bonus Track: Because we're all about the music, Far Out chronicles every time Keith Richards cheated death.

