Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Cure performs Friday, I'm in love. I'm not in love with the Senate, however. The silver lining from the Senate Republicans blockade of voting rights is knowing how disappointed John Robert's illegitimate SCOTUS must be that they won't get the chance to gut it. I’m only looking on the bright side.

Balloon Juice: it's us vs. them.

hecatedemeter has a plan.

Above the Law has something to say to Sen. Sinema.

News Corpse eulogizes Peter Doocy, who was vivisected during a presidential press conference.

Bonus Track: SQUIRREL!!!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).