On this date in 1971 George Harrison's album, 'All Things Must Pass' started a seven-week run at No.1 on the US album chart. Above, some people you might recognize star in the official video for the 50th-anniversary re-release. George Harrison, My Sweet Lord.

Show Me Progress updates us on Mississippi's "Close your eyes and wish" strategy for dealing with COVID.

You Might Notice a Trend: 2021 as Tragedy and Farce.

Crazy Eddie's Motie News brings you 2021's top science stories from Science Magazine, WatchMojo, and Nerdist.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Exquisitely Preserved Embryo Found Inside Fossilized Dinosaur Egg!

Blog Round Up by Driftglass of The Professional Left Podcast. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.