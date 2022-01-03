Mike's Blog Round-Up

New Year Links to Great (Or Old) Liberal Blogs
By M. BouffantJanuary 3, 2022

The Big Dumb Mistake Edition:

Anniversaries: Balloon Juice (20 count 'em 20!) & Off The Kuff, also 20! Next yr.: Legal liquor!

In the losses column, apparently Yellow Dog Granny's weblog is no more, as brought to our attention in the MBRU suggestion box.

Maha examines the Christian Religious Right, & concludes "Trump’s Evangelicals Are Killing Christianity".

Here's one of those substack things, Hold The Press, which would like the press/media/yada to "Stop calling them protesters.
One year after the assault of the Capitol, mainstream outlets are still mislabeling the infamous disrupters of democracy."

Bonus First Amendment reminder from Politicalprof. A self-reminder as well: Thought I'd gotten the Marge Greene treatment earlier this p.m., but it was my memory that deplatformed me.

