Now-Dead GOPer: 'Nothing' More Important Than Our Freedoms

Huntington Beach resident Kelly Ernby, 46, who was planning her second run for California State Assembly, was a deputy district attorney in Orange County who died a week after becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. Via the L.A. Times:

During the pandemic, Ernby remained an ardent and vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates. As recently as Dec. 4, she spoke against them during a rally held outside Irvine City Hall. Organized by the UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton chapters of Turning Point USA, the rally drew dozens in attendance, according to the Daily Titan, a CSUF student newspaper. “There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” Ernby said.

Kelly is now free of vaccine mandates and will have an eternity to ponder her choices. Yay, freedom!!

SHOCK MOVE: Unvaccinated will be ordered to stay home except for a few limited reasons while officers carry out spot checks on those who are outhttps://t.co/RZaEm9AAaL — The HighWire (@HighWireTalk) November 13, 2021

Hitler was from Austria. Please don’t go back in time beautiful, wonderful Austria. #StopVaccineMandates — Kelly Ernby for Assembly (@KellyErnby) November 13, 2021

Her husband confirms her unvaxxed status: