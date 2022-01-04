Now-Dead GOPer: 'Nothing' More Important Than Our Freedoms

"If the government is going to mandate vaccines, what else are they going to mandate?” the late Kelly Ernby said.
Now-Dead GOPer: 'Nothing' More Important Than Our Freedoms
Credit: youtube.com
By Susie MadrakJanuary 4, 2022

Huntington Beach resident Kelly Ernby, 46, who was planning her second run for California State Assembly, was a deputy district attorney in Orange County who died a week after becoming seriously ill with Covid-19. Via the L.A. Times:

During the pandemic, Ernby remained an ardent and vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

As recently as Dec. 4, she spoke against them during a rally held outside Irvine City Hall. Organized by the UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton chapters of Turning Point USA, the rally drew dozens in attendance, according to the Daily Titan, a CSUF student newspaper.

There’s nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now,” Ernby said.

Kelly is now free of vaccine mandates and will have an eternity to ponder her choices. Yay, freedom!!

Her husband confirms her unvaxxed status:

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue