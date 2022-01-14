Police Sergeant Grabs Officer By Throat To Stop Brutality

She intervened in his attempt to use pepper spray on a handcuffed prisoner.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 14, 2022

Sunrise, FL police officials released this body camera video after a tip led a local news channel to ask about a Nov. 19 incident. The department turned off the sound and obscured almost all of the faces, except for Sgt. Christopher Pullease -- who is charged with grabbing a fellow officer by the throat. Via WSVN.com:

The video shows a man being walked to a patrol car while being arrested for aggravated battery at a convenience store. Sgt. Pullease is about to use pepper spray on a handcuffed suspect.

Suddenly, an officer races towards the sergeant and pulls him by the belt with both hands away from the car. Pullease, pepper spray still in one hand, grabs the officer with the other and pushes her against a patrol car.

Chief Rosa: “The initial contact between the sergeant and the officer was his hand against her throat.”

Watch again, from both camera angles. It’s quick, but the sergeant’s hand is at her neck before moving to her shoulder. Seconds later, he walks back to the car with the cuffed suspect, opens the door and closes it before pointing at the officer and saying something.

Chief Rosa says the young officer did the right thing.

Chief Rosa: “So I’m very proud of this police officer. She took some definitive action. I can only imagine what she must be feeling. She’s a newer officer, and he’s a very senior sergeant.”

If there's one lesson cops should have learned from the George Floyd verdicts, it's that looking the other way is just as legally risky as being the one doing the brutality. Florida has a new state law requiring departments train officers on their “duty to intervene” if they witness another officer using excessive force.

Chief Rosa told the reporter Sunrise already has policies requiring intervening and de-escalation.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue