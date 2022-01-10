Psaki Bombs Doocy After He Takes A Pitiful Anti-Vax Stance

Fox News' Peter Doocy always frames his questions to Biden's press secretary to appease the anti-vax community.
By John AmatoJanuary 10, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had to put Fox's Peter Doocy in his place, easily dispatching his anti-vax framing during today's press conference.

Peter Doocy, like his father Steve Doocy, just came back from being out with COVID, so naturally he asked Jen Psaki why President Biden is still pushing vaccines after both of them have been triple-vaxed and still got Covid.

The omicron variant has been more resilient against vaccines, but the protection they offer are life saving.

"I understand that the science says the vaccines prevent death," Doocy sniveled. "But I’m triple-vaxed, still got COVID, you’re triple-vaxed, still got COVID. Why is the president still referring to this as a pandemic of the unvaccinated?"

Thank you, Peter, for serving up a softball, even though you thought the anti-vax framing was high heat.

"I have been triple vaccinated, I had minor symptoms. There is a huge difference between that and being unvaccinated," Psaki explained. "You are 17 times more likely to go to the hospital if you’re unvaccinated, 20 times more likely to die.”

"Those are significant serious statistics," she continued. "The impact for people who are unvaccinated is far more dire to those who are vaccinated."

It's not rocket science; it's common sense.

If you want to live, get vaccinated. If you want to play Russian roulette with your health as well as everybody that comes near you, don't. But stop penalizing the rest of us who wear the masks and get the vaccine.

