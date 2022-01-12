NY's Attorney General Is Triggering Trump's Psycho Lawyer

The pressure from the New York's AG is getting to Trump and his attorneys. Call the Waaambulance!
By John AmatoJanuary 12, 2022

So if I commit a crime, I can just sue the attorney general to stop them from prosecuting me, because reasons?

That seems to be the legal strategy of those who would represent Donald Trump in court, in the Year of our Lord 2022.

Alina Habba is the lawyer whose primary legal experience appears to be in the area of parking lot disputes. Now she is representing the former so-called president.

On Newsmax earlier this week, Habba outlined how the Trump Organization filed a motion on Monday for a preliminary injunction to have James recuse herself from any civil or criminal inquiry against him, arguing that her office's investigations into his business practices are an "unconstitutional" abuse of process.

"She is a sick person who really has taken her oath of office and just weaponized it," Habba said.

Mathew Chapman writes that Abba's recent filing is mostly gibberish, "The motion, claims, among other things, that James has "displayed a shocking irreverence for her prosecutorial ethics" and "is not serving any legitimate law enforcement interests but is merely seizing on an opportunity to harass, threaten, and retaliate against Trump, his family, and his associates."

Habba is the Trump lawyer who t]threatened to file a lawsuit against the Pulitzer committee for awarding the NY Times and WaPo top prizes. Really.

Based on the foregoing, it is hereby demanded that the Pulitzer Prize Board take immediate steps to strip the New York Times and The Washington Post of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. Pulitzer Prize Board’s failure to do so will result in prompt legal action being taken against it. Please be guided accordingly.

Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield says Leticia James is malicious and politically motivated.

Of course, he did. Everything that's coming out of the "Trump legal team" is performance art for the Newsmax crowd, the end.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue