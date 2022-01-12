NY's Attorney General Is Triggering Trump's Psycho Lawyer

So if I commit a crime, I can just sue the attorney general to stop them from prosecuting me, because reasons?

That seems to be the legal strategy of those who would represent Donald Trump in court, in the Year of our Lord 2022.

Alina Habba is the lawyer whose primary legal experience appears to be in the area of parking lot disputes. Now she is representing the former so-called president.

On Newsmax earlier this week, Habba outlined how the Trump Organization filed a motion on Monday for a preliminary injunction to have James recuse herself from any civil or criminal inquiry against him, arguing that her office's investigations into his business practices are an "unconstitutional" abuse of process.

"She is a sick person who really has taken her oath of office and just weaponized it," Habba said.

Mathew Chapman writes that Abba's recent filing is mostly gibberish, "The motion, claims, among other things, that James has "displayed a shocking irreverence for her prosecutorial ethics" and "is not serving any legitimate law enforcement interests but is merely seizing on an opportunity to harass, threaten, and retaliate against Trump, his family, and his associates."

Habba is the Trump lawyer who t]threatened to file a lawsuit against the Pulitzer committee for awarding the NY Times and WaPo top prizes. Really.

Based on the foregoing, it is hereby demanded that the Pulitzer Prize Board take immediate steps to strip the New York Times and The Washington Post of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. Pulitzer Prize Board’s failure to do so will result in prompt legal action being taken against it. Please be guided accordingly.

Newsmax's Grant Stinchfield says Leticia James is malicious and politically motivated.

Of course, he did. Everything that's coming out of the "Trump legal team" is performance art for the Newsmax crowd, the end.