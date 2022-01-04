Sean Hannity Called To Testify About Texts Sent Before Jan 6

Fox News' Sean Hannity is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to be called to testify before the Select Committee to investigate the insurrection on January 6.
Sean Hannity Called To Testify About Texts Sent Before Jan 6
Credit: Screengrab
By John AmatoJanuary 4, 2022

Fox News' Sean Hannity is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to be called to testify before the Select Committee to investigate the insurrection on January 6.

Axios is reporting the committee will ask for Hannity's voluntary cooperation with their investigation.

Here is the letter from Committee Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson.

The letter contains two new texts from Hannity on December 31st to Mark Meadows. The first says, "We can't lose the entire WH counsels [sic] office. I do NOT see January 6 happening the way he is being told. After the 6th. [sic] He should announce he will lead the nationwide effort to reform voting integrity."

The second reads, "Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up daily. Stay engaged. When he speaks people will listen."

There is more. Hannity was texting ahead of January 6th about his worries that the entire WH counsel's staff would walk if Trump kept pressuring Mike Pence to overthrow the will of the voters and hand the election to Trump in a coup.

screen_shot_2022-01-04_at_2.35.14_pm

Hannity was deeply involved with Trump's administration and he will never voluntarily agree to testify to anything that serious in nature, especially if it may hurt his seditious friend.

Robert Costa of the Washington Post reported back in 2018 that Hannity "basically has a desk in the place’.

Hannity will hide behind the First Amendment to skirt any chance to be honest with Americans who deserve the truth.

No matter what Jay Sekulow claims, Hannity did not operate as a reporter or media personality when he influenced Trump during his White House tenure or when he texted Mark Meadows to try and get Trump to stop the violence at the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6th.

I remember when Hannity was used as a plant during Trump's Helsinki summit with Putin to try and deflect from Trump's embarrassing behavior.

That's not a journalist, but a sycophantic political operator, who will never, ever give any testimony against his idol.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue