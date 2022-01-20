Right Wingers Erupt Over Jen Psaki's Interview With Fox News

Fox News viewers reacted with anger to the network's interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
Right Wingers Erupt Over Jen Psaki's Interview With Fox News
By DavidJanuary 20, 2022

Fox News viewers reacted with anger to the network's interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The White House press secretary made an unusual appearance on Fox News Thursday for a 14-minute interview. Psaki took questions on voting rights, Russia and crime. The questions were respectful and tough.

But the network's viewers reacted by lashing out at Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

"Dana Perino was basically kissing Jen Psaki's butt during her first FOX interview," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "I can't even muster up anything else worth mentioning, except Paski's answers were just as stupid as the ones she gives in her live press conferences."

"Both @BillHemmer and @DanaPerino are a disaster at asking questions," another viewer said. "The questions are more like statements which gave Psaki help on how to answer them. Perino is better at answering questions than asking them. Hammer [sic] is just plain lost."

Read some of the responses below.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue