Right Wingers Erupt Over Jen Psaki's Interview With Fox News

Fox News viewers reacted with anger to the network's interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The White House press secretary made an unusual appearance on Fox News Thursday for a 14-minute interview. Psaki took questions on voting rights, Russia and crime. The questions were respectful and tough.

But the network's viewers reacted by lashing out at Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.

"Dana Perino was basically kissing Jen Psaki's butt during her first FOX interview," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "I can't even muster up anything else worth mentioning, except Paski's answers were just as stupid as the ones she gives in her live press conferences."

"Both @BillHemmer and @DanaPerino are a disaster at asking questions," another viewer said. "The questions are more like statements which gave Psaki help on how to answer them. Perino is better at answering questions than asking them. Hammer [sic] is just plain lost."

Read some of the responses below.

Jen Psaki, first time on with @BillHemmer & @DanaPerino

Was anyone else disappointed in the “softball interview”? As a viewer, I was…🇺🇸🙏🏻🇺🇸 — BlessedInAmerica (@america_blessed) January 20, 2022

Going soft: @DanaPerino talks big but let’s Psaki off the hook by not asking what voter 2020 suppression evidence she has. @greggutfeld @Gutfeldfox @JesseBWatters @BillHemmer — Independent American (@pdxclone) January 20, 2022

What kind of softball interview was that with Jen Psaki on @FoxNews with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino? Absolutely ridiculous funfest! — Nate (@ItsElementary__) January 20, 2022

Bill Hemmer is so goddamn annoying. I can’t believe they saddled Dana Perino with him. — GumShoeshi (@Shoeshi13) January 20, 2022

Both @BillHemmer and @DanaPerino are a disaster at asking questions. The questions are more like statements which gave Psaki help on how to answer them. Peri o is better at answering questions than asking them. Hammer is just plain lost. #FoxNews — Kit (@RobertW33085693) January 20, 2022

Why would @FoxNews @DanaPerino @BillHemmer have lying Jen Psaki on their network to spread more misinformation about the concerns of the Biden administration? I thought I mistakenly hit the CNN channel. — Done (@Viper5648) January 20, 2022

Bill Hemmer

Soft ball questions for pesky

SMH



Now you know why Direct TV is not dropping Fox — Phil (@Philo77777) January 20, 2022

Dana Perino acting like middle schooler during Psaki interview…jealous of Hemmer doing a better job… — VeteranCaregiver (@VeteranSusan) January 20, 2022

Dana Perino asked Jen Psaki what about NY allowing noncitizens to vote when talking voter rights and Psaki was not pressed for an answer



WHY DANA??? — WCH🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 @WCH (@heagney_william) January 20, 2022

FOX🤮🤮🤮🤮way to easy on Jen Psaki they talk about nobody asks ? People wanna here with good back up ones that was what FOX said literally this morning ,and u have Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino Good ? Bad soft back up ones .U have WHPS on ur show and ur not asking what u should — Stephen Twomey Jr (@TwomeyJr) January 20, 2022

Jen Psaki is on Fox News being interviewed by @DanaPerino and Dana is treating her like a rock star she's in awe of. It's disgusting. No tough questions whatsoever. Very much like treatment she would receive on MSNBC. — wylie coyote (@coal204) January 20, 2022

Ughhhh....crappy interview so far with Psaki and @DanaPerino @BillHemmer



they are letting her speak without calling her out...



May as well just watch the Press Briefing..



Shame...should do better job ! — 🍊Just me👀Cassie🍊❄☃❄❄☃❄☃❄ (@browneyegirl400) January 20, 2022