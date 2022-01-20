Right Wingers Erupt Over Jen Psaki's Interview With Fox News

Fox News viewers reacted with anger to the network's interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.
The White House press secretary made an unusual appearance on Fox News Thursday for a 14-minute interview. Psaki took questions on voting rights, Russia and crime. The questions were respectful and tough.
But the network's viewers reacted by lashing out at Fox News hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino.
"Dana Perino was basically kissing Jen Psaki's butt during her first FOX interview," one viewer wrote on Twitter. "I can't even muster up anything else worth mentioning, except Paski's answers were just as stupid as the ones she gives in her live press conferences."
"Both @BillHemmer and @DanaPerino are a disaster at asking questions," another viewer said. "The questions are more like statements which gave Psaki help on how to answer them. Perino is better at answering questions than asking them. Hammer [sic] is just plain lost."
