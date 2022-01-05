Wait, What? Trump Bashes Hannity Over Jan 6 Texts

On Tuesday, we learned the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection on January 6 are requesting Hannity's "assistance."

We also learned there are MORE text messages from Hannity to then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows about the assault on the US Capitol.

“Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can’t mention the election again. Ever. I did not have a good call with him today. And worse, I’m not sure what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s truly understood. Ideas?"

Hannity also showed in these texts, intimate knowledge of the goings-on with the Justice Department and White House Counsel, and the fact that mass-resignations were threatened if some of the coup proposals were undertaken. That knowledge to a "journalist" would have been a scoop, but Hannity didn't cover it on his "talk show."

Hannity had the scoop of the century - had he been a journalist exercising 1A freedom of the press rights he would have reported that all of the WH Counsel's office was ready to resign. Instead he knew of a crime and covered it up. That doesn't sound like protected speech to me. — Edward Nielson (@suprddy) January 5, 2022

After that news broke, Trump canceled his January 6 "press conference."

Are the two related? I don't have confirmation on that but Donald did release a statement denying Hannity's worries.

CNN's Kaitlin Collins tweeted:

Trump is now responding to the Hannity texts released by the Jan. 6 committee, including when he told Mark Meadows that Trump should stop talking about the election. “I disagree with Sean on that statement and the facts are proving me right,” Trump tells me, via a spokesman. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 5, 2022

“I disagree with Sean on that statement and the facts are proving me right.”

As usual Trump lied in his response.

The facts have proved Trump incited an insurrection at the US Capitol and tried to instigate a coup against the free and fair election by the voters of Joe Biden.

Digby has a great piece on this and writes: Hannity on the Hot Seat.

Hannity’s lawyer issued a statement saying they were examining the letter and had First Amendment concerns. However, his texts indicate that he was acting as an adviser to the president and comparing what he said privately to what he was saying on the air at the time, it’s quite clear that he wasn’t acting as any kind of journalist. It will be interesting to see if his bosses at Fox News have a problem with one of their stars brazenly lying to their audience.

Read the whole piece, it's very good.