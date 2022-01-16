Trump Still Endangering Life Of Police Officer Who Defended Capitol

At his lie-filled Arizona rally, Trump did his best to endanger the life of Capitol Police officer Michael Byrd, who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt while defending the Capitol against a violent mob. All while pushing the conspiracy theory that the FBI was behind the January 6th MAGA sedition riot.

Former President Donald Trump called the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt during the January 6 riot at the US Capitol a "disgrace" and claimed the FBI was behind the insurrection. In the first rally of the year in Florence, Arizona, Trump falsely claimed that Democrats wanted to "protect" the officer exonerated of wrongdoing in Babbitt's killing following an internal investigation. "I watched this guy being interviewed, they wanted to protect him so they wanted to keep him. He couldn't get on television fast enough. The guy who shot Ashli Babbitt for no reason," Trump said. Trump called the officer an"out-of-control dope" and a "disgrace." "He's so proud of himself. Let's see how he could do without the protections that he got. And by the way, if that happened the other way around they'd be calling 'let's bring back the electric chair,'" Trump added, referencing Democrats.

Here's more on the FBI conspiracy theories from Mediaite:

Trump also promoted conspiracy theories about the Capitol attack being an inside job — theories which, if true, would mean that they happened on his watch. “How many of those present of the Capitol on January 6 were FBI agents?” Trump asked. The former president invoked a popular conspiracy theory among far-Right conservatives about an Arizona man named Ray Epps — who was seen encouraging people to breach the Capitol on the night before the attack. Epps has not been charged in connection with Jan. 6, despite initially being on a list of FBI persons of interest, before being removed.

This is nothing new for Trump and his allies, who have been using Babbitt as a rallying cry for months on end now.

We've seen Ted Cruz promote Tucker Carlson's FBI false flag insurrection lies. Now Trump has jumped on board as well. None of them are going to be satisfied until they get Officer Byrd killed.