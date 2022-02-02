DeSantis Whines Dems Trying To ‘Smear Me’ For Not Condemning FL Nazis

On Saturday and Sunday, a group of people “wearing Nazi symbols [and] yelling antisemitic slurs” demonstrated on streets and highway overpasses in the Orlando area, CNN reported. At least one video from the Sunday demonstrations showed members punching a bystander in the middle of the road, the Miami Herald reported.

“Condemnations poured in from across the political spectrum on social media,” CNN noted. But not from DeSantis. While he remained silent, his spokesperson tweeted, “Do we even know if they are Nazis?” Then she suggested they were Democrats. Later, she deleted that tweet, said she regretted her “flippant” tone, and added that DeSantis opponents were smearing him as a “Nazi sympathizer,” according to the Herald.

Taking a break from getting Floridians infected with COVID and protecting whites from racial “discomfort,” DeSantis finally had something to say about the Florida Nazis. Spoiler alert: He painted Democrats as a bigger evil than Nazis.

DESANTIS: These people, these Democrats, who are trying to use this as some type of political issue to try to smear me as if I had something to do with it, we’re not playing their game. Some jackasses doing this on the street - first of all, state law enforcement is going to hold them accountable because they were doing stuff on the overpass, so they’re absolutely gonna do that and they should do that. But I’m not gonna have people try to smear me that belong to a political party that has elevated antisemites to the halls of Congress, like Ilhan Omar, that have played footsie with the BDS movement that even have people in their party that have cavorted with Farrakhan. … Why would they want to elevate a half dozen malcontents and try to make this an issue for political gain? Well, because they want to distract from the failure that we've seen with Biden. And they're all joined at the hip.

You probably get the picture but you can watch the whole not-so-anti-Nazi rant above.