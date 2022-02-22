Four Flags And A Michigan Suburb

Trumpers sure are confused about this thing called "Canada."
Credit: Photo by Dalton Caraway on Unsplash
By LeftJabber

February 22, 2022

One of my regular routes around my Detroit suburb takes me past one particular house that has a flagpole on its lawn, and a history of Trumpishness that has long been on ostentatious display.

In the past, this house has flown two flags on that pole: “Old Glory” above, “Trump/MAGA” below.

In recent months, the old Trump/MAGA flag has been replaced with a new “Let’s Go Brandon” flag. (For those who don’t know, “Let’s Go Brandon” is wingnut code for “Fuck You Biden”). This Brandon flag looks exactly like the “classic” blue Trump/MAGA flag, but drops the word “Trump.” This is the only such flag I’ve seen in the area.

But just the other day, as I drove by that house, I almost ran off the road. The Brandon flag was still flying, giving the finger to all who drove past. But instead of Old Glory, instead of the American flag to which this lawn supposedly pledges allegiance, there was now — wait for it — the maple leaf of Canada.

In other words, this home’s owner — why do I think it’s a guy? — is declaring his solidarity with a Canada that exists only in the fevered minds of Tucker Carlson, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, and all the other Republican buffoons who profess “support” for those Trump-addled Canadians who forced Michigan auto workers off their shifts, who aggravated an already-snarled Michigan supply chain, and who blew another hole in an already-shaky Michigan economy.

Not that Michigan was hurt more or less than anyone else by Canada’s truck blockade, just that Michigan is the very state this fool lives in, and it’s the very economy that supports his seditionist lifestyle.

It's bad enough that we seem to have exported some of our most idiotic ideas to Canada, a country that neither deserves nor wants them. But now, apparently, we’re importing them back again.

Excerpted with permission from Left Jabs.

