Jen Psaki Refuses To Bail Out Ted Cruz On SCOTUS Remarks

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday said that she could not explain Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) opposition to a Black woman on the Supreme Court because she "blissfully" is not a spokesperson for him.
By DavidFebruary 3, 2022

At the close of Wednesday's White House briefing, Psaki was asked why Cruz opposed President Joe Biden's pledge to nominate a Black woman to the high court while he supported former President Donald Trump's decision to nominate a white woman.

"I think that's really a question for Sen. Cruz," Psaki said. "There was never an objection by Sen. Cruz to Donald Trump promising he'd nominate a woman in 2020."

"The president's view is the notion that there has not been a Black woman ever on the Supreme Court in 230 years is a problem with the process, not a lack of qualified, credentialed people to consider and nominate," she added.

A reporter followed up by asking Psaki to explain Cruz's thinking.

"That's exactly why I called out this issue yesterday," Psaki remarked. "But I am blissfully not a spokesperson for Sen. Cruz. So he can best answer that question."

