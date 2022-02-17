Josh Hawley Is A Jerk, Part Infinity

Josh Hawley is a jerk, but you knew that. Yesterday we found out once again what a performative jerk he is. Wapo:

The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly confirmed one of President Biden’s Pentagon nominees whose expertise on Russia could be critical amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, overcoming the opposition of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). ...“Intentionally delaying the confirmation of a qualified expert on Russian affairs at a time like this is supremely reckless,” [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer said Wednesday, adding that Hawley’s actions are “making the American people less safe.”

How did that work out for you, Josh?

94-1: Senate confirmed David Honey to serve as Defense Under Secretary for Research and Engineering. Hawley, who forced the Senate to hold roll call votes on Honey & Celeste Wallander to be the Pentagon’s top int'l security official earlier today, was the only Senator to vote No. pic.twitter.com/DUhBhdZzlf — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) February 16, 2022

Forcing your colleagues to hold two floor votes just because you can...

And then EVEN TED CRUZ won't vote with you on the second one? SAD.

PS. And the vote was 83-to-13 for Celeste Wallander.

So what's a stupid performance artist to do then? Run over to Fox, plop down with Jesse Watters, and promise "jail for Hillary Clinton" when Republicans win back the House later this year. (Really, that's their entire plan for the nation. They're RUNNING ON THAT.)

Josh Hawley tonight suggests that John Durham should put Hillary Clinton in jail. pic.twitter.com/ThmDCXto01 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 17, 2022

.

Fight like hell in 2022 to disappoint Josh Hawley. What a jerk.