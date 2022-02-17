Josh Hawley Is A Jerk, Part Infinity

Forcing a floor vote on Defense Department appointments, then he's the only one voting no. Womp womp!
Josh Hawley Is A Jerk, Part Infinity
Credit: screenshot, CSpan
By Frances LangumFebruary 17, 2022

Josh Hawley is a jerk, but you knew that. Yesterday we found out once again what a performative jerk he is. Wapo:

The Senate on Wednesday overwhelmingly confirmed one of President Biden’s Pentagon nominees whose expertise on Russia could be critical amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, overcoming the opposition of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). ...“Intentionally delaying the confirmation of a qualified expert on Russian affairs at a time like this is supremely reckless,” [Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer said Wednesday, adding that Hawley’s actions are “making the American people less safe.”

How did that work out for you, Josh?

Forcing your colleagues to hold two floor votes just because you can...

And then EVEN TED CRUZ won't vote with you on the second one? SAD.

PS. And the vote was 83-to-13 for Celeste Wallander.

So what's a stupid performance artist to do then? Run over to Fox, plop down with Jesse Watters, and promise "jail for Hillary Clinton" when Republicans win back the House later this year. (Really, that's their entire plan for the nation. They're RUNNING ON THAT.)

.

Fight like hell in 2022 to disappoint Josh Hawley. What a jerk.

Discussion

