Josh Hawley Claims Democrats Refuse To Accept Election Results

With a straight face, Senator Josh Hawley told Fox News that it's really Democrats who refuse to honor election results.

Hawley said, "Democrats don't accept elections they don't win."

"It happened in 2000, it happened in 2004, and it happened in 2016. Now it's can be 2022," Hawley claimed.

This is really demented.

Hawley has been vilified by his local papers for his role in enabling the insurrection on January 6.

In November, the St. Louis Dispatch called for the investigation of "Senator Josh Hawley and Texas Senator Ted Cruz over their illicit actions during the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol."

During his press conference last week, Joe Biden admitted his fear for upcoming elections because of the massive attempts by Republicans around the country to pass extremely restrictive new voting laws (targeting minorities and the poor) to undermine upcoming elections, as a real threat.

On January 20th, Hawley made these bald-faced lies to Trump fluffer, Peter Hegseth.

Let's look back, shall we? In 2000, the most contested election in modern times, Al Gore lost the initial election count in Florida by 537 votes and it was the Supreme Court that stopped the recount ordered by the Florida courts and gave George W. Bush the presidency.

537 votes. Trump lost by almost 8 million votes in 2020 for God's sake and his cultists are still howling about "voter fraud."

Of course, many Americans were upset by this ruling by the Supreme Court. However, Al Gore and the Democratic Party did not scream the election was stolen, nor did they organize an insurrection at the US Capitol. Nor did Gore have his legal team draft up different schemes to appoint "alternate electors" to steal the election.

When did the Democratic Party complain in 2004?

Democratic voters were just horrified that Trump won in 2016. They didn't have Congress try to wipe out his victory.

All general elections have emotions running high, that's why we haven't had a sitting president cry "foul" so long and so often, until Traitor Trump.

In Republican circles now, when Republicans act like criminals, they blame their crimes on the District Attorney prosecuting them.

Hawley needs to account for his behavior on January 6 and afterwards.