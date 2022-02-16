Judge Jeanine Can't Believe Trudeau Takes Advice From Biden!

Fox TV's Judge Jeanine Pirro had one of her honkin' fits on The Five yesterday because Trudeau is taking advice from Joe Biden.

“The amazing part of it is, Trudeau is now gonna listen to Biden,” the seemingly sober Pirro said. “Biden now as the final word on what he should do if someone is protesting peacefully.

"Biden – the same guy who, in the summer of 2020 – decided that he would allow people to burn down, you know, streets and businesses and create all kinds of problems and arson and criminal acts and police injured.”

Guess you forgot who was president when that happened, huh. (Hint: a certain large orange pile who's been having some public hissy fits lately.)

You know, Jeanine, your beloved truckers' peaceful protests against vaccine mandates blocked key trade crossings between Canada and the U.S. and prompted losses of nearly $300,000,000 in wages and production in the automotive industry.

But you don't really care, do you.