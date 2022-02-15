Mike Lindell Explodes At Geraldo Rivera Over Fake 'Crack Pipe' Story

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell lashed out at Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera on Tuesday over a disagreement about crack pipes.
By DavidFebruary 15, 2022

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell lashed out at Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera on Tuesday over a disagreement about crack pipes.

Lindell, a former crack addict, spoke about false reports claiming the Biden administration is sending crack pipes to drug addicts.

The pillow executive said that he was angry with Rivera because the Fox News personality defended the distribution of safe smoking kits, which are aimed at reducing the health risks for addicts.

"He's got to have his head examined," Lindell told RSBN. "That guy, there's something wrong with him."

"It was the most stupid thing to come out of Geraldo's mouth in history," he continued, referring to a Fox News segment. "Can you believe these crack pipes they are going to give out to the addicts? And Geraldo goes, 'Well, you know, they're people too. Their lives matter too.'"

Lindell added: "You've got to be kidding me! Of course, their lives matter too, you idiot. I mean, this guy, where is his brain? This is our journalists nowadays. He's on there to talk about something. They should ban him from even being in this country, for talking that stupid!"

Lindell's appearance on RSBN was part of a stunt to send 10,000 pillows to Canadian truckers who are staging a blockade over vaccine mandates.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue