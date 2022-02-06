Mike's Blog Round Up

On this day in 1958 George Harrison joined a small Liverpool skiffle group called The Quarrymen. Above: George Harrison, "What Is Life."

Situation Normal reports that he was wrong about Bob Dole.

From Heartland Intelligence, Weekly Digest: The Coming of Neo-Feudalism.

Pharyngula wants you to know that he despised Bill Maher before it was cool.

Attention space nerds! Student-built satellites in spaaaaace!

Round up by Driftglass, also of The Professional Left Podcast, now in Year TWELVE. Send tips to mbru (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.

