Mike's Blog Round-Up

The Clogged Toilet & Crack Pipe Edition

"Read this and remember how 4 years ago we were being led by a madman" reminds Press Watch.

DeSantis nothing! Horizons thinks the real heir to Donald Trump is America's Sweetheart, Rep. M.T. Greene.

Betsy "Amway" DeVos is no longer in office as the Sec. of Education, but she continues financing the campaign against education & knowledge in Michigan, per janresseger.

NotionsCapital covers Mar-a-Lago's Mystery of the Missing Boxes. It's a real "Whodunnit?" alright.

Lock 'im Up!! Bonus: P.M. Carpenter clues Merrick Garland on the existence of the RICO statutes.

Personal note to the remaining web-loggers: Please update/purge your blogrolls. I haven't time for dead links & inactive blogs. Thank you, M. Bouffant.

