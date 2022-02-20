Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Let's just leave it at "less ethical Nosferatu." LOLOL
By Aliza WorthingtonFebruary 20, 2022

LULZ from Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Here's their imagining of Eminem responding to Giuliani's absurd criticism of his taking a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick during the Super Bowl halftime show. Long live Eminem and all those amazing performers!

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg … Chris Krebs … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).

CNN “State of the Union”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Finnish President Sauli Niinistö … Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Panel: Susan Glasser, Scott Jennings, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas).

NBC “Meet the Press”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … William Taylor … San Francisco Mayor London Breed … Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine and Matthew Bodner from Russia. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Courtney Kube, Peggy Noonan and Ashley Parker.

ABC “This Week,” with Martha Raddatz anchoring from Lviv, Ukraine: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Panel: Rick Klein, Donna Brazile, Rachael Bade and Frank Luntz.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bill Hemmer: John Kirby … Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Panel: Karl Rove, Jennifer Griffin and Harold Ford Jr.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: California Gov. Gavin Newsom … Jane Harman … Interior Secretary Deb Haaland … Janet Dees.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Amy Walter, Hans Nichols, Vivian Salama and Melanie Zanona.

