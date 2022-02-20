Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

LULZ from Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Here's their imagining of Eminem responding to Giuliani's absurd criticism of his taking a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick during the Super Bowl halftime show. Long live Eminem and all those amazing performers!

**************************

Here's your Sunday morning line-up:

CBS “Face the Nation”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg … Chris Krebs … House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.).

CNN “State of the Union”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … Finnish President Sauli Niinistö … Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Panel: Susan Glasser, Scott Jennings, Kristen Soltis Anderson and Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas).

NBC “Meet the Press”: Secretary of State Antony Blinken … William Taylor … San Francisco Mayor London Breed … Richard Engel reporting from Ukraine and Matthew Bodner from Russia. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Courtney Kube, Peggy Noonan and Ashley Parker.

ABC “This Week,” with Martha Raddatz anchoring from Lviv, Ukraine: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Panel: Rick Klein, Donna Brazile, Rachael Bade and Frank Luntz.

FOX “Fox News Sunday,” guest-anchored by Bill Hemmer: John Kirby … Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Panel: Karl Rove, Jennifer Griffin and Harold Ford Jr.

MSNBC “The Sunday Show”: California Gov. Gavin Newsom … Jane Harman … Interior Secretary Deb Haaland … Janet Dees.

CNN “Inside Politics”: Panel: Amy Walter, Hans Nichols, Vivian Salama and Melanie Zanona.