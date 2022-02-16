Durbin Humiliates 'Tehran Tom' Cotton On The Record

In his rush to paint Biden's judicial nominee as soft on crime, Tom Cotton insists it was the Democrats who passed the First Step Act.
By Aliza WorthingtonFebruary 16, 2022

It's easy to make fun of Sen. 'Tehran Tom' Cotton (R-AR) for his asinine flub (or was it gaslighting) during the Senate's Judiciary Committee hearing for Nina Morrison. Morrison is President Joe Biden's pick for U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and she's spent years as an attorney for The Innocence Project, helping to free 30 innocent people from prison and death row.

So, naturally, Cotton is objecting to her nomination, claiming she's responsible for putting criminals back out on the street. That's not all, though. He's claiming the bipartisan prison reform bill, the First Step Act was — get this — the evildoing of the Democrats.

"It's your party that voted in lockstep for the First Step Act. That let thousands of violent felons back on the street, who have now committed innumerable violent crimes," whined Cotton.

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) wasn't about to let that one slide, and jumped in, "First Step Act? The Democrats did the First Step Act? The Republicans were in the majority. It was a bill sponsored by Senator Grassley, Durbin, Lee, and many others, and who signed it into law? Donald Trump signed it into law, this so-called Democratic measure."

Trying to save face, Cotton sputtered, "To respond to the senator from Illinois, yes it's true that President Trump signed the First Step Act. The First Step Act was the worst mistake of the Trump administration," said Cotton.

Uh...I beg to differ. I can think of at least one or two "mistakes" of the Trump administration that were, maybe, a teensy-tiny bit worse than the First Step Act.

That's if it could even be considered a mistake to take a gigantic step towards badly needed prison reform by reducing recidivism and helping communities ravaged by deeply biased policing and sentencing. Sure to the racist GOP, that feels like a mistake - any correction of injustice towards marginalized groups can't be allowed.

I wish I knew who said, "To the privileged, equality feels like oppression," because boy, does it apply here.

Back to Cotton's idea of Trump's worst mistake, though? Perhaps, oh, I don't know, TREASON may be a bit worse, or some think INSURRECTION is sort of a political no-no, but to Tom Cotton, Trump's worst mistake is hands-down the First Step Act.

And for that reason, he's objecting to Nina Morrison's nomination. A woman who has dedicated her life to freeing people who have been jailed for crimes they have NOT committed. Because to Cotton, jailing innocent people is no big deal.

This makes perfect sense in the Party of Fascism.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue