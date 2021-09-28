You Love To See It: General Milley Smacks Down Tom Cotton

First up, never forget that Tom Cotton is a traitor to the government of the United States. It was fine with him and his party to go behind the back of the Commander in Chief when that US President was Barack Obama. It was fine with Tom Cotton and the Republican Senate to NEGOTIATE WITH IRAN as if they were entitled to do so, because Obama.

And now that General Mark Milley is the punching bag on the Right because he literally saved the country from a madman whose staff provided show tunes to keep his rage in check, Tom Cotton wants to talk about loyalty and endorsing a forever war in Afghanistan.

We're out, Tom. Because President Biden upheld Donald Trump's agreement with the Taliban. Something you won't hear on Newsmax.

But thanks for an educated and erudite military command, because Milley was ready for the BS Tom Cotton was dishing out. Cotton asked Milley why he had not resigned when DONALD TRUMP arranged for a removal of military forces from Afghanistan. Oh wait, Tom Cotton was only talking about Joe Biden actually doing it.

