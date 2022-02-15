Trump Boys Seem Very, Very Stressed Out These Days

I suppose the news of the Trump accountants rolling over put a real chill through the Trump family last night. Eric Son of Don was practically hysterical on Hannity last night. (Notice he and Hannity are both grabbing onto the recent fabricated scandal that was spoon-fed to the wingnuts by the fake Durham investigation.)
And here's Don Jr. frothing at the mouth. "Worse than Watergate!"
Then this hit:
And this:
The funny thing is, I assumed Rudy was only pretending to cooperate with the Jan. 6th commission to get Donald to pay his legal fees. But if he did, that certainly backfired. Who's gonna give Trump money now? Ha, ha!