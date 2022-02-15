Trump Boys Seem Very, Very Stressed Out These Days

I suppose the news of the Trump accountants rolling over put a real chill through the Trump family last night. Eric Son of Don was practically hysterical on Hannity last night. (Notice he and Hannity are both grabbing onto the recent fabricated scandal that was spoon-fed to the wingnuts by the fake Durham investigation.)

a good deconstruction. Dunham’s investigation at this point amounts to arguing that making Donald Trump sad is a federal crime ( or more broadly conspiracy to make sad ). on its face the claim is that someone reviewed legally available info and told someone it looked suspicious. https://t.co/CVoYJQmATW — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 15, 2022

2/ more broadly, Trump and his campaign worked with the Russian govt to sabotage the 2016 campaign. Multiple investigations demonstrated this. Durhams entire effort is based on suggesting that’s it is a scandal for anyone to have pointed out this fact. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 15, 2022

And here's Don Jr. frothing at the mouth. "Worse than Watergate!"

Only Don Jr. could make me feel sorry for cocaine.pic.twitter.com/pOaXvLsyYL — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) February 14, 2022

Don’t you have worries closer to home? pic.twitter.com/6109kNlfm8 — Liza Boswell (@LizaBoswell1) February 14, 2022

Then this hit:

🕵🏻‍♂️ 🤡 'Now we're going to trial': Trump kids suffer major legal blow in DC inauguration investigation🤡👨🏻‍⚖️https://t.co/sc2qLxY0LB — Alex (@aroseblush) February 15, 2022

And this:

A federal judge has ordered John Eastman to lay out, for the first time, the precise nature of his legal work for Donald Trump — a mystery with big implications for Jan. 6 investigators.https://t.co/sWhSgVfJjI — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 15, 2022

The funny thing is, I assumed Rudy was only pretending to cooperate with the Jan. 6th commission to get Donald to pay his legal fees. But if he did, that certainly backfired. Who's gonna give Trump money now? Ha, ha!