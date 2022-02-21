Trump's New Social Media App Has 'Technical Problems'

People are being put on a waitlist while they work out the technical problems with Trump's new Twitter clone, Truth Social. (Whites Only would have been too obvious.)
NYT's Kara Swisher writes:
While it’s perhaps fun to dunk on #TruthSocial, the new Twitter clone from Trump for sign up glitches, it’s not uncommon for there to be tech jams when there is a lot of interest in an app. But I’m still signing up with my burner phone initially as I did with TikTok, because 1. Possible security issues. 2. Possible privacy issues 3. Annoying marketing issues and 4. Anything this cloaked in secrecy (techies who are running it do not ID themselves?) gives me the willies.
That's it in a nutshell. Where are the targets?