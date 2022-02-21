Trump's New Social Media App Has 'Technical Problems'

People are being put on a waitlist while they work out the technical problems with Trump's new Twitter clone, Truth Social. (Whites Only would have been too obvious.)

NYT's Kara Swisher writes:

While it’s perhaps fun to dunk on #TruthSocial, the new Twitter clone from Trump for sign up glitches, it’s not uncommon for there to be tech jams when there is a lot of interest in an app. But I’m still signing up with my burner phone initially as I did with TikTok, because 1. Possible security issues. 2. Possible privacy issues 3. Annoying marketing issues and 4. Anything this cloaked in secrecy (techies who are running it do not ID themselves?) gives me the willies.

Will be interesting to see how long the waitlist lasts, which is a either a marketing feint or a sign of tech incompetence. Either way with all Trump products so far, buyer beware. pic.twitter.com/pv3XG2NYbg — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 21, 2022

Btw one would assume Apple, at least, did extensive look-see at the app and is monitoring it. — Kara Swisher (@karaswisher) February 21, 2022

#TruthSocial about to be as popular as Parler, GETTR, and the rest of those right wing 'social media' sites. With Devin Nunes at the wheel, what could possibly go wrong?. pic.twitter.com/EncVVfjq3K — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) February 21, 2022

The FBI needs to thank Trump for helping gather the personal information of white nationalists and other right wing terrorists with his new social media platform #TruthSocial. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 21, 2022

#TruthSocial will fail for the same reasons all the other MAGA twitter clones (GETTR, Parler) fail: there's no one there to bully. Once they realize no one's getting mad at their intentional provocations, they'll come back to Twitter. Not enough attention for their hate there. — Delicious Sprees candy. 15 years hard time. (@Crime_sprees) February 21, 2022

That's it in a nutshell. Where are the targets?