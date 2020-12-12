Politics
UPDATED: Twitter Puts Limits On Trump's Twitter Feed - FINALLY!

Jack Dorsey limited numerous Trump tweets early Saturday morning, to the joy of millions.
By Red Painter
Three of Donald Trump's tweets were limited on Saturday morning after they were slapped with an "This claim about election fraud is disputed" warning label. The tweets were not able to be liked, commented on or retweeted without comments. The ONLY thing users could do was retweet WITH comment.

Here are the 3 tweets:

Twitter ERUPTED in joy:

MAGA is very sad:

It is unclear if this will be the plan going going forward, as it does not appear that the limitations are retroactive to old tweets. Regardless, once Trump becomes a "private" citizen on January 20, 2021, he will lose all protections. Hopefully his account will be shut down quickly. Until then, lets keep the pressure on Jack Dorsey and Twitter to limit Trump's reach. At the end of the day, all he cares about are ratings and likes. Cut off the oxygen. Stop feeding the beast.

UPDATE: It looks like our joy is shortlived and Trump's tweets are back to full engagement. Not sure if this was intentional, ie a warning to Trump about what is to come on January 21, 2021, or if it was accidental. My guess is it was the former because this type of shut off requires intentional steps.

