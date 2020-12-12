UPDATED: Twitter Puts Limits On Trump's Twitter Feed - FINALLY!

Three of Donald Trump's tweets were limited on Saturday morning after they were slapped with an "This claim about election fraud is disputed" warning label. The tweets were not able to be liked, commented on or retweeted without comments. The ONLY thing users could do was retweet WITH comment.

Here are the 3 tweets:

“Justices Alito and Thomas say they would have allowed Texas to proceed with its election lawsuit.” @seanhannity This is a great and disgraceful miscarriage of justice. The people of the United States were cheated, and our Country disgraced. Never even given our day in Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

I WON THE ELECTION IN A LANDSLIDE, but remember, I only think in terms of legal votes, not all of the fake voters and fraud that miraculously floated in from everywhere! What a disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Who is a worse governor, @BrianKempGA of Georgia or @dougducey of Arizona??? These are two RINO Republicans who fought against me and the Republican Party harder than any Democrat. They allowed states that I won easily to be stolen. Never forget, vote them out of office! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020

Twitter ERUPTED in joy:

Did Twitter finally put restrictions on Trump's Twitter? 😂🤣 You can't comment on or "❤" any of his latest tweets. If so, Trump is going to fucking MELT. — Women SCARE Trump🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) December 12, 2020

@twitter has disabled Trumps misinformation tweets from being liked or responded to!! Retweet will have the noticed attached!! Its about fucking time! Oh happy day in twitterland #TrumpMeltdown — Bezos can kiss my app, OG #BLM NO LISTS☮✡🌍🖤🤎🌈 (@FreemontJane) December 12, 2020

Trump's Twitter account has been restricted.



Good Morning & Happy Fucking Saturday! Let the meltdown begin! — Women SCARE Trump🏳️‍🌈🏴‍☠️ (@KylaInTheBurgh) December 12, 2020

Twitter has disables likes, RTs, and comments on all false Trump tweets. https://t.co/NkdBHao77N — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 12, 2020

MAGA is very sad:

SCREW TWITTER!! LOOK AT THIS SHIT!!!



NOW THEY WON'T ALLOW YOU TO LIKE ANYTHING FROM TRUMP!!!!!



IT'S W@R!!!@realDonaldTrump #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/1KllKZJIfe — wookie 🇦🇺 $D denarius.io #cryptocurrency (@wookiefrom2017) December 12, 2020

It is unclear if this will be the plan going going forward, as it does not appear that the limitations are retroactive to old tweets. Regardless, once Trump becomes a "private" citizen on January 20, 2021, he will lose all protections. Hopefully his account will be shut down quickly. Until then, lets keep the pressure on Jack Dorsey and Twitter to limit Trump's reach. At the end of the day, all he cares about are ratings and likes. Cut off the oxygen. Stop feeding the beast.

UPDATE: It looks like our joy is shortlived and Trump's tweets are back to full engagement. Not sure if this was intentional, ie a warning to Trump about what is to come on January 21, 2021, or if it was accidental. My guess is it was the former because this type of shut off requires intentional steps.