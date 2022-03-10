Trump Uses Near Miss To Fundraise For A New Trump Plane

The thing is, the plan he was flying on wasn't even his.
By Susie Madrak
March 10, 2022

If you blinked, you might have missed it: A plane carrying Trump suffered engine failure late Saturday evening over the Gulf of Mexico, forcing an emergency landing in New Orleans. Via the Washington Post:

The plane carrying Trump was forced to immediately return to the airport and make the unscheduled landing in Louisiana shortly before 11 p.m., according to people familiar with the episode. The plane was attempting to take Trump home to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., from the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans, where he spoke to some of the Republican Party’s top donors at a private event.

[...]The plane belonged to a donor who loaned it to Trump for the evening, according to people familiar with the matter. The plane’s tail number was linked to a Utah-based company that is the trustee for more than 1,400 planes. The donor’s identity could not be immediately verified.

Trump advisers worked to secure another donor’s plane, which was brought to the airport in New Orleans to meet him. Trump eventually returned to Palm Beach on the plane of Craig Estey, a GOP donor and founder of Nevada Restaurant Services.

And I'm sure both of those free rides will be reported as in-kind campaign contributions, right?

But that's not even the worst part. Now, you've all been following Trump for years, you know how he thinks. What do you think he's doing?

He's fundraising off the incident. He's asking his sheep to buy him a shiny new "Trump Force One" to "replace" the one that wasn't even his! He should have been a televangelist! Via Newsweek:

"I have a very important update on my plane, but I need to trust that you won't share it with anyone," wrote Trump in the newly released email. "My team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One."

The statement also touts the fact that its construction was seemingly kept from everyone, especially media outlets.

"The construction of this plane has been under wraps," Trump explains, "not even the fake news media knows about it—and I can't wait to unveil it for everyone to see."

The email link takes suckers to a donation page for the Save America JFC PAC -- but it doesn't specify that the money will go to a new plane. Most likely it goes into Trump's pocket.

Either way, the people who donate for this are chumps.

Discussion

